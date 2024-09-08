TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There is a chance a tropical system could be near the Territory next weekend. The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that are showing moderate signs of development within the next week. There is a chance that at least a Tropical Depression could influence the weather in the Virgin Islands as early as Saturday .

As of 8am, disturbance 1 is approximately 1550 miles southeast of the Virgin Islands, while disturbance 2 is approximately 2200 miles southeast of the Virgin Islands. Model guidance is hinting that disturbance 1 could be a threat to the islands as it could be a tropical cyclone near or over the Territory late next week. disturbance 1 is currently showing 60% chance of development within a week.

There is still some uncertainty as to the tracking and intensity, as a result the Department is paying close attention to disturbance 1 as the possibility exists that we could experience severe weather from this disturbance.

Residents should ensure that they remain vigilant as weather conditions could change. The department will continue to monitor these disturbances as continue to get closer to the Territory. The next update will be at 2pm today or earlier if required.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.