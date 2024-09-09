TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Two areas of disturbances continue to slowly meander across the Atlantic. They are showing medium chances of development in the coming week. Disturbance 1 have reduced in development probability while disturbance 2 has slightly increased in development probability since our last update.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor both these disturbances as they make their way across the Atlantic. The next update will be 2:30pm today or sooner if required.

For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

