TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There still remains two areas of concern in the Atlantic for the Virgin Islands. The closest of these disturbances is just approximately 15oo miles while the second disturbance is approximately 2300 miles east southeast of the Territory.

Disturbance 2 continues to show a higher chance development in the next week. Disturbance 1 is moderate chance of development even though model guidance is hinting that it could fall apart on approach to the Virgin Islands. Worst case scenario at least one these system could be a tropical cyclone near the Virgin Islands.

Residents should be mindful that is does not take tropical cyclone to bring severe weather. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor these systems as they get closer. Residents should also pay attention to updates. The next update will be 2:45pm or sooner if necessary.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

