TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There are three disturbances that are being monitored in the tropical Atlantic. The disturbance 1 is showing a moderate chance of being a tropical cyclone next week. Disturbances 2 and 3 on the other hand are showing low chances of development over the next week. None of these disturbances are expected to be a threat to the Virgin Islands.

There are no watches or warnings issued for the Virgin Islands. The Department of Disaster Management will continue monitor the tropical Atlantic. The next update will be tomorrow at 2:30pm.

Photo source: National Hurricane Centre

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life