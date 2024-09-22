TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor a tropical wave that could possibly develop within the next seven days.

A tropical wave is expected to move westward from the coast of Africa on today or tomorrow. Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form next week while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Residents are urged to monitor updates and continue to stay prepared.

