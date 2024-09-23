TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring a tropical wave that just came off the the coast of Africa. This wave is approximately 2800 miles east southeast of the Territory. This wave is expected to move into an area favourable for development and a tropical depression could form later this week.

Residents should continue stay prepared and be ready to execute their emergency plans if the need arises. The Department will continue to monitor this system as it moves westward. The next update will be at 2:30 pm or sooner if necessary.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life