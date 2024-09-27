TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Storm Joyce formed earlier today making it the tenth tropical cyclone of the season. As of 5pm, Joyce was approximately 1350 miles east of the Territory. On its current track, Joyce is not expected to be a threat to the Territory.

In the Atlantic approximately 2600 southeast of the Territory is a tropical wave with low chance of development by next week. The Department will continue to monitor this wave as it tracks westward as there is potential that it could influence weather patterns in the days ahead.

Helene continues to impact the United States while Isaac continues to be no threat to land.

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.