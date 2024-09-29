TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could become tropical cyclones as they move westward across the Atlantic.

As of 11am, Disturbance 1 is approximately 2190 miles southeast of the Territory and is showing a high chance of becoming a cyclone within the next week. Disturbance 2 on the other hand is approximately 3100 miles southeast of the Territory. This wave is expected to move into an area conducive for development in a few days.

These disturbances are not an immediate threat to Territory, however the department will continue to monitor them. Residents should also pay attention to updates. The next update will be at 2:30pm today.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.