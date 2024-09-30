TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic. Tropical storm Kirk that just recently formed a tropical wave that is showing a high chance of development later this week.

As of 11am, Tropical Storm Kirk is approximately 2000 miles southeast of the Territory while the tropical wave is approximately 2770 miles southeast of the Territory. Both these systems are currently heading westward and the department is keenly monitoring their movements.

There are three other systems in the basin that are not a threat to the Virgin Islands. These are Tropical Depression Joyce, Post Tropical Cyclone Isaac and an area of disturbance in the western Caribbean.

Residents are asked to pay attention to updates as Atlantic is now more active putting the Virgin Islands more at risk. The next update will be tomorrow at 2:30pm or sooner if required.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.