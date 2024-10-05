TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There are three tropical cyclones that are currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Centre. These are Hurricane Kirk, Hurricane Leslie and Tropical Storm Milton. Milton formed earlier today and is expected to make landfall in the United States early next week possibly as a hurricane.

There is however an area just off the coast of Africa that the Department of Disaster Management is monitoring for development in the week ahead. A tropical wave is expected to come off the coast the coast of Africa the latest Tuesday that could enter an area conducive for development.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.