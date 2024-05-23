Tropical Update for the Virgin Islands

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

A large area of cloudiness and showers over the southwestern Atlantic is associated with a surface trough. An area of low pressure is expected to form within this system a few hundred miles north of Hispaniola in the next day or so. Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive, however, some slight tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Bucci/Pasch