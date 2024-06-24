TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A westward moving tropical wave is showing a low chance of development in the western Caribbean in the next week. This is however not expected to severely affect the Virgin Islands. It might bring more moisture to the territory and heighten the chance of shower activity across the territory.

Residents should note that deeper we get in the season, the Virgin Islands become more at risk to exposure to tropical system. The pattern for tropical development could possible change after the first week in July. This shift could see systems develop in the Atlantic or in close proximity to the territory making them more of a threat to the Virgin Islands.

The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents to monitor updates and remain prepared in order to act rather than react if a situation arises.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life