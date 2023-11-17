TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS, …DISTURBANCE’S CHANCE OF BECOMING A TROPICAL CYCLONE IS DECREASING…

…BUT HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A THREAT ACROSS JAMAICA, EASTERN CUBA, AND HAITI…

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM EST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…17.5N 79.1W

ABOUT 155 MI…250 KM WSW OF KINGSTON JAMAICA

ABOUT 315 MI…510 KM SW OF GUANTANAMO CUBA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 45 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is approximately 993 miles WSW of Road Town. This system has moderate chance of development over the 48 hours. Whether or not this disturbance becomes a named system, it is not expected to be a threat to the Virgin Islands. The chance of this system impacting the is very low and no action is required.

For more information on this disturbance , please see the link below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/171433.shtml

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola