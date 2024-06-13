TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 13, 2024

The southwestern gulf coast of Mexico and the peninsula of Florida continue to remain points of interest tropical development. Invest 90L still remains an area elongated low pressure with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters are predicting that a broad area of low pressure to form in the gulf this weekend. Both disturbances are not expected to be a threat to the Virgin Islands.

Whilst there are no immediate threats to Virgin Islands currently, the Atlantic hurricane season is still poised to be an active one. Even though there is not a named system as yet, that could change this weekend. Residents should note that as we go deeper in the season the Virgin Islands is expected to become more at risk to impacts from a tropical system.

Residents are being encouraged to use this time to actively prepare. It is always best to be proactive than reactive.

For more information click on the link below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

or the National Hurricane Centre https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information inappropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life