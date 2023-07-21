TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Fri Jul 21 2023 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic. 1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95): A small area of low pressure located roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, slow development is expected and this system will likely become a tropical depression early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi/Roberts