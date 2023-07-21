close
TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

July 21, 20231Views
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 PM EDT Fri Jul 21 2023

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical 
Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):
A small area of low pressure located roughly midway between the Cabo 
Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce 
disorganized showers and thunderstorms.  Although environmental 
conditions are only marginally conducive, slow development is 
expected and this system will likely become a tropical depression 
early next week while it moves westward across the tropical 
Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. 
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi/Roberts