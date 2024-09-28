TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There are two areas of disturbance that could become tropical cyclones in the middle to latter part of next week. One is in the western Caribbean and one is in the Atlantic. The area in the Atlantic is of particular concern as it could potentially become a risk to the Virgin Islands.

A tropical wave approximately 2,300 miles east southeast of the Territory could move into an area conducive for development within the next week. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor this wave as it moves westward. Helene, Isaac and Joyce continue to be no threat the Territory.

Residents are asked to continue to pay attention to updates. Last year the Territory felt the effects of Philippe in early October. The next update will be tomorrow at 2:30 pm or sooner if required.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.