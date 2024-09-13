TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGINS ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring two disturbances that are tracking westward closer to the Virgin Islands.

Disturbance 1 (AL94) is approximately 180 miles southeast of the Territory. This system is not expected to be a tropical cyclone in the short term. Nonetheless the Territory could experience unstable weather later this afternoon into tomorrow as a result of AL94. Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hazardous sea conditions are likely due to the passing of AL94. Ponding and puddling is possible with slight possibility of flooding in urban areas.

Disturbance 2 (Tropical Depression 7) continues to meander towards the west. This system is still likely to develop within the next 7 days. Models are still hinting it could stay clear of the Virgin Islands

Residents should continue to remain vigilant while the department continues to monitor these disturbances.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.