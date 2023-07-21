TROPICAL UPDATE June 21, 2023

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jul 21 2023
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Active Systems:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic.
1. Central Tropical Atlantic (95L):
A small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing an area of
disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical
Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for
some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression
could form in the next several days, as it moves westward across
the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.