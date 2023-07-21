TROPICAL UPDATE June 21, 2023

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jul 21 2023

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (95L):

A small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing an area of

disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical

Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for

some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression

could form in the next several days, as it moves westward across

the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.