TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sat Jul 22 2023 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic. 1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95): Shower activity associated with a small area of low pressure located roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to show signs of organization. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional gradual development is anticipated and this system will likely become a tropical depression by early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent. Forecaster Kelly/Brownt