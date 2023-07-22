close
TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 22 2023

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical 
Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):
Shower activity associated with a small area of low pressure located 
roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser 
Antilles continues to show signs of organization. Although 
environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some 
additional gradual development is anticipated and this system will 
likely become a tropical depression by early next week while it 
moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.  Interests in the 
Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. 
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

Forecaster Kelly/Brownt
