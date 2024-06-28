TROPICAL UPDATES FOR THE VIRGIN ISLAND

The first hurricane of season could possibly develop this weekend. There are two disturbances that are potential threats to the Virgin Islands (disturbance #2 and disturbance 3#). This is a clear indication that the pattern for development of tropical system is changing, thus making the Virgin Islands more at risk.

Invest 95L , (disturbance #2) is approximately 1636 miles south east of Road Town and is developing at a rather moderate pace. Based on this rate of the development this disturbance expected to at least a tropical depression in another 24 hours. Disturbance #3, is approximately 2500 miles southeast of Road Town and slowly moving westwards towards the island chain. This system could see some level development also in the coming week. These disturbances could possibly rain makers for the territory.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to remain vigilant and pay keen attention to updates. Residents should also take the necessary to get prepared and remain prepared. The department will continue to monitor these disturbances as they make their way across the Atlantic.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life