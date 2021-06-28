TROPICAL WAVE #1 UPDATE @ 8am

Forecaster Papin and Stewart of NHC 8am advisory.

A well-defined low pressure system located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly west of the center. However, any additional increase in organization of the thunderstorm activity would result in the issuance of advisories for a tropical depression or tropical storm later this morning or afternoon. The low is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, and the system should reach the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by this evening. If advisories are initiated, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice. Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Tuesday. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.