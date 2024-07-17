TROPICAL WAVE APPROACHES THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A tropical wave is inching closer and closer to the Virgin Islands. This tropical wave is expected to increase the chances of showers late Thursday into Friday across the area. Otherwise, at most a moderate chance of showers is possible. This wave could bring gusty winds that could make seas hazardous as early as Friday.

This wave however is not expected to develop into a tropical system while it passes in the vicinity of the Territory. The Department of Disaster Management continues to encourage residents to pay attention to updates. The season is still expected to be active and above average. With that being said residents should continue to remain vigilant and be prepared to act rather than react.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life