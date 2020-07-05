TROPICAL WAVE EAST OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS

5th July 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave approximately 700 miles east of the Windward Islands. The wave has latitude of 10 degrees north, longitude 50 degrees west which is approximately 1117 miles from the British Virgin Islands.

Movement is West northwest around 15 mph and NHC forecasters have given the system a 10 percent chance for development during the next five days. A slight chance for further development is possible around Monday.

The wave has the potential to create heavy rainfall and gusty winds when it approaches the Lesser Antilles around Tuesday the NHC has stated.

The DDM will continue to monitor this wave and provide updates accordingly.

