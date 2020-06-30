TROPICAL WAVE EXPECTED TO CREATE UNSTABLE WEATHER CONDITIONS AROUND MID-WEEK

30th June 2020 – A tropical wave which showed a 10 percent chance of development by the National Hurricane Centre on the 28th June, 2020 is no longer being monitored by the agency however, the wave still has the potential to create unstable weather as it approaches the Leeward Islands.
The Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services has indicated this very active tropical wave will move across the area on Wednesday making the chance of showers high with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6.0 to 19.1 mm or 0.25 to 0.75 inch.
As the wave moves along, high pressure will build over the area and generally settled weather is expected thereafter.
A slight increase in wind is also anticipated which will enhance the seas requiring a small craft caution for The British Virgin Islands from Wednesday on wards.
