TROPICAL WAVE IN THE EASTERN ATLANTIC MOVING WEST NORTH WEST

28th June 2020 – A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is currently showing a 10 percent chance of development according to the National Hurricane Centre.

This wave is moving West North West at around 15 – 20 mph and is approximately 2300 miles for the British Virgin Islands.

Forecasters have given the wave a 20 percent chance of development within five days. At its current speed the tropical wave will be close to the Lesser Antilles around Tuesday.

The DDM will continue to monitor this wave and provide updates accordingly.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.