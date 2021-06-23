TROPICAL WAVE UPDATE @ 8am

Forecasters Papin and Cangialosi of the National Hurricane Centre 8am advisory. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands remain disorganized. Additional development of this system is unlikely while moving west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds by Thursday.

This tropical wave is no potential threat to the Virgin Islands at this time.

