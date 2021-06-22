TROPICAL WAVE UPDATE @ 8am

Meteorologist Derek Ortt at StormGeo update on Tropical wave. The tropical wave is along 56W, or about 310 miles east of Tobago. The system is moving to the west at 15 to 20 mph. On this track, the disturbance is expected to move through the southern Windward Islands later today. There is a large area of thunderstorms associated with the disturbance, mainly on the eastern side of the disturbance. Thus, enhanced thunderstorm activity is likely late today into tomorrow for the southern Windward Islands. Longer term, the southern part of the disturbance is expected to move toward the Northwest Caribbean, where conditions may be a little more favorable for tropical development. While development is unlikely within the next couple of days, there remains a 20 percent chance of tropical development within the next 7 days.

