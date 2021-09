Tropical Wave Update on Invest 95L

Showers and thunderstorms have become slightly less organized in association with tropical wave Invest 95L

which is located about 1700 miles west-southwest of the British Virgin Islands and it is moving west at 20 to 25 mph. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days,

and a tropical depression is still likely to form late this week or this weekend. The disturbance is forecast to progress in a west to west-northwesterly direction and approach the Leeward Islands by Monday night into Tuesday of next week.