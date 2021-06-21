TROPICAL WAVE UPDATE

The National Hurricane Centre at 2pm issued the following advisory. A tropical wave located about 750 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Although shower activity has diminished some this afternoon, recent satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that the wave has become better defined since yesterday. Some additional development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday. The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory. You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.