Tropical Waves Update

𝗔 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱. 𝗔 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟭𝟱 𝗺𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟱 𝗺𝗺 𝗼𝗿 𝟬.𝟲 𝘁𝗼 𝟭.𝟬 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗵.

Additionally, sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the coming days.

𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗗𝗧 𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝗴 𝟴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west- northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

* 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟰𝟴 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀…𝗹𝗼𝘄…𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁. * 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟱 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀…𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺…𝟰𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles have become more concentrated since yesterday. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression within the next few days. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west by mid-week.

* 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟰𝟴 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀…𝗹𝗼𝘄…𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁. * 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟱 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀…𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺…𝟰𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁.

3. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles west of the southwesternmost Cabo Verde Islands have diminished since yesterday. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent the development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽 , 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/ 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚..