Tropical Waves Update

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles southwest of the southwesternmost Cabo Verde Islands have been decreasing during the past several hours. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent significant development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph during the next few days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds still are possible over portions of the westernmost Cabo Verde Islands through Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A small but well-defined area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce limited shower activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development over the next several days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week. The system is forecast to drift toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west-northwest by mid-week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

#3 Is the tropical wave closest us. This is a surface trough of low pressure which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of next week.

* 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟰𝟴 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀…𝗹𝗼𝘄…𝟭𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁. * 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟱 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀…𝗹𝗼𝘄…𝟮𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁.

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.

