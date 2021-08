Tropical Waves Update

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles southwest of the southwesternmost Cabo Verde Islands have been decreasing during the past several hours. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent significant development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph during the next few days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds still are possible over portions of the westernmost Cabo Verde Islands through Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A small but well-defined area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce limited shower activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development over the next several days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week. The system is forecast to drift toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west-northwest by mid-week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

#3 Is the tropical wave closest us. This is a surface trough of low pressure which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of next week.

* ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ด๐—ต ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿด ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜€…๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„…๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜. * ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ด๐—ต ๐Ÿฑ ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€…๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„…๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜.

๐—”๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ป๐—ผ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—œ๐˜€๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€. ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—บ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—”๐˜๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐˜€.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐——๐——๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ , ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ, ๐—ง๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐˜„๐˜„.๐—ฏ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—บ.๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ/ ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€.