Tropical Weather Update

As we approach the peak of the Hurricane season the Atlantic has become very active with a series of disturbances in the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

As we can see there are four areas of disturbances across the main development region. The main concern to the Virgin Islands and the one that’s closest to the eastern Caribbean is 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲#𝟯 (𝗔𝗟 𝟵𝟬)

This system is expected to develop at a reasonable rate over the next couple days. What this means for the Virgin Islands is that we should be expecting some degree of rainfall beginning as early as Sunday and could extend up to Tuesday. Associated also with this disturbance could be some gusty winds that will affect marine conditions.

Models are split in decision as it relates to the exact tracking as it still a developing system. Nonetheless we should expect to be experiencing some rainfall starting from Sunday.

Residents should monitor these systems closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

Meteorologist: Andrew Jackson and the DDM Information Team

Disturbance #1 (AL98) which is estimated located about 1700 plus miles East of the BVI. This disturbance is moving to the northwest at 10 mph and expected to track out to sea into the open Atlantic.

Disturbance #2 (AL 99) which is estimated located about 900 plus miles East-Southeast of the BVI. This disturbance is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph. It has a chance of developing over the tropical Atlantic before moving to northeast of the Leeward Islands on Monday. There is a 50 percent chance of tropical development within this disturbance as it tracks out to sea northeast of the Caribbean.

Disturbance #3 (AL 90) which is estimated located about 627 miles South-Southeast of the BVI. This disturbance is expected to track northwestward across the northeast Caribbean islands between Sunday and Tuesday, there is a 20 perceent chance of development within the next 48 hours and then a 50 percent chance within the next week.

Disturbance #4 which is located West-northwestward of the BVI which is and will absolutely be no threat to the BVI.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.