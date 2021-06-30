TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE @ 5pm

Forecaster Beven of the NHC advisory at 5pm.

The disturbance was centered near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 43.7 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday.

