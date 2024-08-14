TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to move further away from the Territory. The system is approximately 87 miles west northwest of Road Town. Over the last 24 hours, there has been at least 3 inches of rainfall in the territory. Ernesto is expected to further strengthen as it moves away from the Territory. A Hurricane watch and Tropical Storm warning still remains in effect for the Virgin Islands.

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 66.6 West. Ernesto is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and north with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected tonight and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto will pass to the north of Puerto Rico through today. Ernesto should then move over the western Atlantic later in

the week and be nearing Bermuda on Saturday.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.