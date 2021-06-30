TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE

30th June 2021 – The National Hurricane Centre has been monitoring two disturbances east of the Lesser Antilles for the last few days.

Disturbance 2 is located along 57W, or about 165 miles east of Barbados. It is moving west to west North West at about 20 mph. This will take the disturbance into the Windward Islands today producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds and high chance of thunderstorms. Some of the outer bands associated with this system have the potential of creating similar conditions later today into Thursday across the Virgin Islands.

Disturbance 1 is near 8.7N, 39.9W, or about 1440 miles east of Trinidad. It is moving to the west northwest near 20 mph. A track slightly north of due west, along with acceleration, is expected over the next several days.

Residents should continue to monitor this system as it has the potential to develop into a depression before reaching the Lesser Antilles.

