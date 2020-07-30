TS ISAIAS OUTER BANDS MAY CONTINUE TO AFFECT BVI

30th July 2020 5:00am – The BVI remains on Tropical Storm Watch as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Isaias may continue to bring squally conditions as the storm moves away.

At 5am, the centre of Tropical Storm Isaias was located 17.2 degrees north, 67.9 degrees west, or approximately 220 miles (370km) southwest of the Virgin Islands.

The tropical storm is moving west northwest at 21 mph. This movement is expected to continue for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Minimum Central Pressure is 1003 Mb

Impacts

Squalls producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds

Small Craft Warning remains in place until Thursday

Breaking swells may create ponding of water and debris in coastal roads.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.