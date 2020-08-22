TS Warning Lifted as Laura Continues Moving Away

22 August, 2020, 11:00 am — Although showers and gusty winds continue around the Territory, the Tropical Storm Warning for the BVI has been lifted as Tropical Storm Laura moves away.

The National Hurricane Centre reports that at 11:00 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 66.8 West, or about 20 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Laura is moving toward the west near 18 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near Puerto Rico this morning, near or over Hispaniola this afternoon and tonight,and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center. A Weatherflow station located at Isla Culebrita recently reported a wind gust to 43 mph (69 km/h). Another Weatherflow station at Sandy Point on the Island of St. Croix recently reported a wind gust to 41 mph (66 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Marine warnings for both small craft and sea bathers are in place. Small craft should stay in port and sea bathers should avoid waters at this time.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.