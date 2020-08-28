TWO DISTURBANCES BEING MONITORED CONTINUE TO MOVE WEST

28th August 2020 – Disturbance 1 has formed along 48W, or about 785 miles ESE of Barbados. It is moving to the west near 12 mph. This will take the system into the Windward Islands by Sunday into Monday. The disturbance consists of a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Environmental conditions are marginal for development as it moves across the Atlantic and Caribbean. There is a 30 percent chance of development within the next seven days.

Disturbance 2 is located along 21W, or about 230 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the west near 5 mph. The disturbance may stall to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands Sunday into early next week, and then begin moving to the west-northwest across the Atlantic later next week. Conditions may become more favorable for development as the system moves across the eastern and central Atlantic next week. It may approach the northern Leeward Islands next Sunday. There is a 30 percent chance of tropical development.

Both disturbances are not a threat to the British Virgin Islands at this point however; residents should continue to monitor progress of the systems in the event conditions change.

Continue to be prepared and have all plans in place if needed.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.