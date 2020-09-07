TWO TROPICAL DEPRESSIONS FORM IN THE ATLANTIC…MULTIPLE SYSTEMS BEING MONITORED

7th September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre is monitoring 4 Tropical Systems in the Atlantic. Disturbance 2 is south southwest of Bermuda. Two depressions have formed in the eastern Atlantic and Disturbance 3 is to emerge off the west coast of Africa. None of the tropical systems are threat to the British Virgin Islands at this time but we will continue to monitor the systems for any changes.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 17

At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 42.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 18

At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 20.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

