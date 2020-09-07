TWO TROPICAL STORMS IN THE ATLANTIC

7th September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre is now monitoring two tropical storms Paulette and Rene in the Atlantic. The tropical storms are currently not a threat to the British Virgin Islands however, we will continue to monitor the progress of the storms and provide updates. Persons have preparations on hand and have their emergency plans available. Please see 5PM updates according to the National Hurricane Centre.

TROPICAL STORM PAULETTE

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 42.4 West. Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. A slow motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight.

Paulette is then forecast to move a little faster and generally westward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Modest strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

TROPICAL STORM RENE

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 22.3 West. Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone will pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in two or three days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

