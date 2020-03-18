UK Minister Talks COVID-19 With OT Leaders

Minister for the Overseas Territories Baroness Elizabeth Sugg held a teleconference earlier today with the Premiers and Chief Ministers of the Overseas Territories (OTs) to discuss the response to COVID-19, and how the United Kingdom (UK) can support the OTs response to this crisis.

Baroness Sugg said COVID-19 is having a global impact and notably in the UK, but the government is unwavering in its support to the Overseas Territories.

“The UK Government is working closely with the Overseas Territories to ensure they receive the necessary help,” Baroness Sugg said, adding, “The UK Government is procuring medical equipment and support for each Territory, but we are also prepared to support the OTs in the long run. I would like to thank the public servants in the Virgin Islands for their hard work to stop the spread of the virus.”

His Excellency Governor Augustus Jaspert said Public Health England continues to be in close touch with the Chief Medical Officer and colleagues from the BVI Health Services Authority.

Governor Jaspert stated, “I continue to encourage everyone to follow our Government’s guidance on practising good hygiene, social distancing and self-quarantining when required. As Governor, I will continue to do all I can to help ensure the safety and security of the Virgin Islands, working closely with both our Government of the Virgin Islands and UK Government agencies.”

Governor Jaspert, Premier Andrew Fahie, and the other members of the Virgin Islands Cabinet continue to meet daily as part of the Territory’s plan to detect, contain, mitigate and manage the Coronavirus COVID-19.