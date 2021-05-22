Update on Invest 90 now Subtropical Storm Ana

Invest 90 have now became #SubTropical #Storm #Ana

SUBTROPICAL STORM ANA FORMS JUST NORTHEAST OF BERMUDA

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

DISCUSSION

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

LAND HAZARDS

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda today.

2. #Invest91

A well-defined low pressure area is approaching the Texas coast and is now about 50 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. Surface observations and satellite wind data indicate that the system continues to produce winds of about 35 mph near and to the east of its center, but the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited. Since the low is expected to move inland during the next several hours, the chances of it becoming a tropical depression or storm are decreasing. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today. Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, heavy rain could lead to flash, urban, and additional riverine flooding across this region. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office. * Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 30 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, low, 30 percent.