UPDATE ON LA SOUFRIÈRE FROM NEMOSVG – APRIL 8

The National Emergency Management Organisation of St Vincent and the Grenadines has issued another update regarding La Soufriere volcano.

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #49 APRIL 08, 2021 10:00 AM

1. The steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.

2. The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

3. Residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano are encouraged to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

4. The National Emergency Management Organisation will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it becomes necessary.

-END-