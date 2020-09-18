UPDATE ON TEDDY & DISTURBANCE 2…NEW DISTURBANCE MOVING OFF THE WEST AFRICAN COAST

18th September 2020 – Hurricane Teddy is located about 535 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with winds near 145 mph. Teddy is moving to the northwest at 10 mph. Teddy will likely threaten Bermuda with tropical storm force winds on Monday followed by an increasing risk of tropical storm to hurricane force winds through Wednesday.

Disturbance 2 is located about 570 miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands near 11N, 32W. It is moving to the west at 10 mph. It is forecast to move to the west-northwest over the next several days. Most model guidance indicates that this disturbance will pass well to the northeast of the Caribbean in over a week. Conditions remain marginally favorable and the risk of tropical development remains near 60 percent over the next week.

Disturbance 4 will move off the coast of western Africa on Saturday. Some model guidance indicates slow development with the wave on Sunday into Monday as it passes just north of the Cabo Verde islands. It is forecast to move west-northwest into the eastern Atlantic and will remain in the eastern Atlantic over the next week. There is a 20 percent chance of tropical development.

