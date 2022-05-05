UPDATE ON THE CARIBE WAVE 2022 EXERCISE

Regional organisers Stephanie Soto and Christa von Hillebrandt-Andrade, NOAA ITIC Caribbean Office,

and Elizabeth A. Vanacore, UNESCO/IOC ICG CARIBE WAVE Task Team Chair, UPRM, Dept of Geology, Puerto Rico Seismic Network have shared an overview of the March, 2022 Caribe Wave exercise.

The team reported that nearly 410,000 people across the Caribbean and nearby Atlantic participated in the annual tsunami exercise, which was held on March 10, 2022. High-level objectives were to exercise and evaluate inter-agency communications, tsunami procedures and programs, and to promote tsunami awareness around the potentially impacted regions.

The team noted that Caribe Wave is one of the main activities of the UNESCO/IOC Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Tsunami and other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (CARIBE EWS). The CARIBE WAVE team coordinates the exercise via the United States National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration’s International Tsunami Information Center Caribbean Office, with the support from the Caribbean Tsunami Information Center and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Read the team’s full exercise recap at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/publications/ger_tsuinfo_2022_v24_no2_0.pdf