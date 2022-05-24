US NOAA PREDICTS ABOVE AVERAGE 2022 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Forecasters at the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a forecast report today that anticipates above-average hurricane activity this year. If correct, and other experts have issued similar outlooks, 2022 would be the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season calls for a a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA says it issues these ranges with a 70% confidence.

See the full forecast report here.