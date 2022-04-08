VI Strengthens Partnership Through United Nations Project

The Government of the Virgin Islands has established a national local project office as it collaborates with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to achieve development objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government and the UNDP in November 2020, one of the clauses of the agreement allowed for the establishment of a local project office.

Premier Fahie said, “Your Government is happy to report that the office is now functioning following the recruitment of Ms. Patlian Johnson, as the National Coordinator of the UNDP Project Office.”

Ms. Johnson employment was effective February 1 this year. She will work closely with the Government, national institutions, Civil Society Organisations, NGOs, private sector and other partners to:

Lead strategic programme planning and ensure programme coordination and implementation in the BVI; Maintain collaborative working relationships among key project partners and projects’ donors, through effective communication, consultation, and reporting; and Promote communication flow within the office.

Premier Fahie said the Territory’s partnership with the UNDP has been tremendously helpful to progressing the sustainable development of the society.

“The relationship will go from strength to strength in the year ahead as we get closer to completing the National Sustainable Development Plan. The Government will benefit from UNDP assistance with implementation of the plan.”

The Premier added, “The Government looks forward to working closely with Ms. Johnson and the UNDP as they provide critical support for the implementation of the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) and as we move towards the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.”

Ms. Johnson is a Public Sector specialist with 14 years’ experience in development and recovery planning, public financial management and policy development. She was instrumental in developing the Recovery to Development Plan for the British Virgin Islands following the disasters of 2017.

Ms. Johnson recently worked on the VI’s NSDP (draft out for consultation). She also coordinated UNDPs support during 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic including administering a grant programme for micro businesses in the food services industry.

As the former Deputy Financial Secretary for Economic and Fiscal Affairs in the BVI, Ms. Johnson developed and led the Government’s Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Programme. Institutionalisation of fiscal planning and reporting and results-based budgeting and strengthening financial systems were some of her major achievements.