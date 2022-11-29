Virgin Islands Soil Study Featured in UK Science Magazine

The recently launched Virgin Islands Soils Study was featured in the United Kingdom publication Science Magazine.
This study, led by the University of Portsmouth’s Dr. Richard Teeuw and carried out with funding from the in partnership with the Department fo Disaster Management and other government agencies and departments, will provide vital details about local soils to help inform land use decisions for years to come.
Read the full article at the link:
Helping to make the British Virgin Islands more resilient to the impacts of climate change