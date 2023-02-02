Virgin Islands Soils Study Continues

Lots of activity with our VI soils study this week: We had a soil chemistry recap from Dr. Fay Couceiro, a planning session with wastewater specialist Professor John Williams, and consultations with project partners including Chief Environmental Health Officer Lionel Michael.
Lead researcher Dr. Richard Teeuw also met with Office of Deputy Governor Permanent Secretary Sharleen Dabreo-Lettsome and Deputy Secretary Aisha Hill to discuss how the Public Service can benefit from soil study findings, and possible areas for future research.