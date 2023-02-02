Virgin Islands Soils Study Continues

Lots of activity with our VI soils study this week: We had a soil chemistry recap from Dr. Fay Couceiro, a planning session with wastewater specialist Professor John Williams, and consultations with project partners including Chief Environmental Health Officer Lionel Michael.

Lots of activity with our VI soils study this week: We had a soil chemistry recap from Dr. Fay Couceiro, a planning session with wastewater specialist Professor John Williams, and consultations with project partners including Chief Environmental Health Officer Lionel Michael.