Volcanic emissions could reach Northern Caribbean including The B.V.I

Volcanic Emission Bulletin

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

12:30 AM Tuesday 13 April 2021

Emission: Dust, ash, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide

Synopsis: A shift of winds at the lower levels of the atmosphere could result in volcanic emissions, including ash and dust, reaching the northeast Caribbean including the B.V.I from La Soufrière Saint Vincent (volcano). The chance of emissions reaching the islands is low but, there is a reasonable worst-case scenario of it happening. If it does happen, the impacts would be minor, but the threat of health problems would be elevated for sensitive people, such as asthmatics, people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children.

Be aware and stay tuned for updates

– Dale Destin